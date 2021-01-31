Missouri Department of Conservation considers opening service roads to bicyclists

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is considering a proposal to open service roads to bicyclists next year.

The Missouri Conservation Commission approved framework for the proposal at a Jan. 22 meeting. It would allow for expanded use of bicycles on many department-area service roads under Missouri’s wildlife code regulations.

MDC will then review public comments in the upcoming months before the commission decides on the proposal at its May 21 public meeting. If approved, the regulation change would take effect March 1, 2022.

“Many of our conservation-area users have expressed interest in allowing bicycles on service roads for greater access to the areas,” said MDC Deputy Director and Chair of the Regulations Committee Mike Hubbard. “Opening service roads to bicycles will provide greater opportunities for cyclists – and also hunters, anglers, and wildlife watchers -- wanting to access more of their conservation areas.”

Bicycle use on MDC’s approximately 1,000 conservation areas is currently restricted to roads open to public-vehicle traffic and some multi-use trails. This regulation change would expand bicycle access to include most service roads on MDC areas. The proposed change does not apply to electric or other motorized bicycles, which would not be allowed.

Service roads are non-public roads on MDC areas used by staff to conduct resource management activities. They are listed on conservation area maps at areas and on the MDC website. Some service roads are currently used as walking paths by the public. MDC notes that conditions of service roads on department areas vary greatly and are not maintained at the level of public multi-use bicycle trails and public roads.

Exceptions would be service roads on waterfowl-hunting areas during hunting seasons and other MDC areas that are closed to other activities during hunting seasons. Exceptions would also include area-access roads used by staff at fish hatcheries and other MDC areas where bicycle use could be unsafe or cause damage such as erosion.

MDC invites public comment on the regulation changes online from March 2-31. If you’re interested in offering feedback, CLICK HERE.

