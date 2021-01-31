Advertisement

New medical marijuana dispensary opens in southwest Springfield

OzaRX Botanicals.
OzaRX Botanicals.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new medical marijuana dispensary opened doors Saturday in southwest Springfield.

OzaRX Botanicals, located at 3800 West Sunshine, #100, celebrated its grand opening Saturday.

“We are thrilled to be opening our doors after receiving the green light from DHSS. Missouri patients deserve high quality, reliable medical marijuana,” said Kim Andrews, General Manager, and Investor at OzaRX Botanicals, via a news release. “We are committed to providing a patient-focused experience. We are a locally owned business and are excited to be a part of this new Missouri industry.”

The dispensary is currently selling edibles and pre-rolled products. Normal business hours are Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

