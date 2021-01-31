Pandemic creates safety precaution changes for EMS in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Temperature checks, masks, and social distancing have become a part of our daily routines. However, for those working to save lives, following COVID-19 protocols like social distancing isn’t always possible.

“It’s very difficult right now,” said Ryan Verch, Central Region Manager for CoxHealth EMS.

CoxHealth Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is the region’s largest private, hospital-based, not-for-profit EMS provider, and provides coverage to all or part of six counties in southwest Missouri.

Verch said he’s been in the EMT field for more than two decades, and described working throughout the pandemic as one of the most challenging times in his career. He said it’s wearing many of them down, but they’re continuing on. He explained that new policies were written once they started seeing their first cases of COVID-19 patients.

Within the last year, their daily operations changed dramatically to handle and protect crews.

“A majority of the time, we don’t know if a patient is positive or not; we just have to assume that they are.”Every patient we respond to, we assume they’re COVID positive, so every call our crews respond on, they take all the precautions.”

Personal protection equipment (PPE) is worn head to toe: gowns, masks, and even protective eyewear. If a patient is in a condition to mask up, they do. Verch said explained that it’s also challenging for EMTs when their protective eyeglasses fog up while making calls.

”Wearing all of this personal protection equipment and the little space that our crews have to work in inside the back of the ambulance just adds to the stress.”

Verch said nothing is stopping them, because it’s all about helping people. Although our paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and advanced EMTs are doing everything they can, Verch said it’s vital that the community does its part too.

He said it’s bothersome to see people play the virus down, say it’s made up, or compare it to the flu. Verch explained that a Cox Health crew member, unfortunately, lost his mother, father, wife, and brother within a one-month span because of the virus.

“You may have the mild case or you may have the case that goes through your entire family,” said Verch.

He said the reality of the coronavirus is that it can impact everyone differently, and it’s not worth the gamble.

While some moments can be more difficult than others, especially during the pandemic, Verch said they look for that silver lining.

”Frequently we receive letters where the EMT saved their lives, and those are the things that keep me coming back.”

