Richland, Mo. native Michael Hopkins takes spacewalk outside International Space Station, set for another Monday

(KY3) - Michael Hopkins, a NASA astronaut and native of Richland, Missouri, made the most of an out-of-the-world experience this earlier this week.

Hopkins, along with NASA astronaut Victor Glover Jr., completed the first spacewalk of 2021 outside of the International Space Station.

Wednesday marked the the third spacewalk for Hopkins, who previously completed two spacewalks during his first six-month venture to the space station from September 25, 2013, to March 10, 2014.

Hopkins and Glover “completed a number of tasks designed to upgrade International Space Station systems,” according to NASA. They installed a Ka-band antenna to enable high-bandwidth communication link to European ground stations and are also working to complete a long-term battery upgrade.

NASA released several photos Saturday of Wednesday’s space walk.

Spacewalkers @Astro_illini and @AstroVicGlover are pictured below during Wednesday's spacewalk. They will exit the station again on Monday for another spacewalk. More... https://t.co/31plsfOck2 pic.twitter.com/xjcH4yzmPX — International Space Station (@Space_Station) January 30, 2021

Hopkins also turned to Twitter to share his excitement of Wednesday’s spacewalk.

Not every day you get to see your spaceship and crew quarters from the outside. Looking good Resilience! pic.twitter.com/Uoywbp24RP — Mike Hopkins (@Astro_illini) January 28, 2021

Hopkins will be heading back out for another spacewalk Monday. He is a mission commander of SpaceX Crew Dragon, which launched into space in November.

