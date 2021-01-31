Advertisement

Richland, Mo. native Michael Hopkins takes spacewalk outside International Space Station, set for another Monday

Richland, Mo. native Michael Hopkins completed a spacewalk Wednesday and will take another spacewalk Monday.(International Space Station (Twitter: @Space-Station))
By Joey Schneider
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KY3) - Michael Hopkins, a NASA astronaut and native of Richland, Missouri, made the most of an out-of-the-world experience this earlier this week.

Hopkins, along with NASA astronaut Victor Glover Jr., completed the first spacewalk of 2021 outside of the International Space Station.

Wednesday marked the the third spacewalk for Hopkins, who previously completed two spacewalks during his first six-month venture to the space station from September 25, 2013, to March 10, 2014.

Hopkins and Glover “completed a number of tasks designed to upgrade International Space Station systems,” according to NASA. They installed a Ka-band antenna to enable high-bandwidth communication link to European ground stations and are also working to complete a long-term battery upgrade.

NASA released several photos Saturday of Wednesday’s space walk.

Hopkins also turned to Twitter to share his excitement of Wednesday’s spacewalk.

Hopkins will be heading back out for another spacewalk Monday. He is a mission commander of SpaceX Crew Dragon, which launched into space in November.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

