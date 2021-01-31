SPS high school students transition back to four days of in-person learning starting Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - High school students within the Springfield Public Schools district will transition back to four days of in-person learning Monday.

Starting Feb. 1, high school students enrolled for in-person learning will begin attending school four days a week. This includes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, while Wednesdays will remain a virtual learning day for staff to thoroughly clean facilities.

High school students started the spring semester with a hybrid model in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It consisted of only two days of in-person learning and three days of virtual learning per week.

District leaders recently reviewed COVID-19 health data with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department following winter break, then came to a decision to expand in-person learning opportunities for high school students.

The adjustments make in-person learning models uniform for SPS students across all grade levels:

Grades PreK-12: Four days of in-person learning.

Wednesdays will remain a virtual learning day for all students to allow for a thorough cleaning of facilities.

Full-time virtual learning remains an option for those who have selected this model.

In an announcement earlier this month, the district released the following statement on the potential to return to the pre-pandemic model of five days of in-person learning:

“SPS is focused on increasing the number of in-person learning days for students as soon as possible, based on how the pandemic impacts the learning environment. SPS remains committed to restoring a full five days of in-person learning once an assessment of health data determines this is possible. At the end of the third quarter in March, a decision will be made, in collaboration with the health department, regarding the addition of a fifth day of in-person learning for the fourth quarter.”

