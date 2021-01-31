Advertisement

Three arrested in Cedar County, Mo. drug bust

Deputies recovered methamphetamine, cash and weapons during a Cedar County drug bust.
Deputies recovered methamphetamine, cash and weapons during a Cedar County drug bust.(Cedar County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested three people in a Cedar County drug bust Friday afternoon.

Deputies from the Bates and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant Friday at a home near Stockton, finding illegal drugs, paraphernalia and weapons.

Investigators recovered methamphetamine, cash and several firearms in the search.

Three suspects were booked into Cedar County Jail with criminal charges pending.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawna Kipp
‘Absolutely genuine’ : Friends remember Shawna Kipp, found after Battlefield, Mo. house fire
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
NWS: Tornado warnings expire throughout Ozarks region
Much colder for Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloudy, windy and colder overnight
Mark and Tara Millman both face federal charges in a child pornography case dating back to last...
Taney County couple charged in federal child pornography case

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,200+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,800+ cases
Governor Hutchinson addresses the state.
Arkansas virus hospitalizations, at 911, continue to decline
Missouri's Xavier Pinson watches a 3-point shot go in the basket during the second half of an...
Pinson, Tilmon lead No. 12 Missouri to OT win over TCU
Missouri's Xavier Pinson watches a 3-point shot go in the basket during the second half of an...
Pinson, Tilmon lead No. 12 Missouri to OT win over TCU