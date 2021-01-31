Three arrested in Cedar County, Mo. drug bust

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested three people in a Cedar County drug bust Friday afternoon.

Deputies from the Bates and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant Friday at a home near Stockton, finding illegal drugs, paraphernalia and weapons.

Investigators recovered methamphetamine, cash and several firearms in the search.

Three suspects were booked into Cedar County Jail with criminal charges pending.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.