Advertisement

950 Delta passengers banned for violating company’s mask mandate

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines has banned 950 passengers for violating its mask mandate.

The news comes as Delta CEO Ed Bastian praised the Biden administration’s new mask requirement on public transportation that begins tonight.

Bastian said the new executive order helps protect airline workers who enforce the mask policy.

The new Transportation Security Administration order mandating face masks across interstate travel begins at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

In the same company memo, Bastian said the airline is working with federal and state authorities to prioritize immunizations for frontline Delta workers.

Nearly 700 Delta employees have received at least one vaccine shot.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a GameStop store is seen in St. Louis. Two hedge funds...
REPORT: Missouri man now a millionaire on paper after investment into GameStop stock
Jadyn Stoltz and Mellonie LaBrier, both 16 years old, were reported missing Sunday and last...
UPDATE: Two Ozark, Mo. teenagers found safe after being reported missing
Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner says the four victims’ bodies were not found in one room but were...
Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home
Hair brush.
Springfield doctor says some people recovering from COVID-19 may suffer from hair loss months later
Gradual clearing will take place Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A warming trend this week

Latest News

Dustin Diamond, known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers in “Saved by the Bell” died Monday at...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies at 44
Theaters were among the venues emptied out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
How COVID-19 changed the world as we know it
A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021,...
‘A long two days’: Major storm pummels Northeast with snow
Antibodies treatment for COVID-19 tough to find in Springfield, Mo. area