Advocates protest, demand justice for Benton County, Mo. child beaten to death

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - It was a small, peaceful protest. But their message, Justice for Jessica, was big.

“Everybody should be outraged that that happened. Children don’t have a voice, especially abused children,” said Letha Pilcher Lee with Child Advocacy Against Pedophilia.

Just a month ago, 4-year-old Jessica Mast of Lincoln, Missouri was abused and beaten to death by her neighbors. Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, are both charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.

The girl’s mother Mary S. Mast, 29 faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and domestic assault. Her father James A. Mast, 28, faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, endangering the welfare of a child resulting in serious injury.

On Sunday, community members and child advocates marched around the Benton County Courthouse demanding justice.

”I’m sad that our community is known because of this tragedy. But with that, I’m glad that people are more aware of this,” said Stephanie Young.

Just a couple weeks ago, James Mast was released on a $500,000 bond. On Tuesday, Mary Mast has her bond hearing.

”It puts a fear of doubt in me that Mary, on Tuesday, to me she’s probably going to get bond,” said Tiffini Hill with Child Advocacy Against Pedophilia.

Community members are upset that James Mast was released on bond.

”Jessica needs justice, and our judge letting the father out on bail. That’s not cool,” said Young.

Since her passing, community members have held vigils, attended court hearings and even created a social media page that has thousands of followers.

”There were people from Canada posting in the group saying they have heard it on their news, which is great. If the story is reaching that far, more people are paying attention and more people getting a little angry at the fact that all of these perpetrators potentially or will be walking free,” said Hill.

Advocates said they’ll continue going to the court hearings, protesting and fighting for the four-year-old.

”If we can do this in her honor, then I’ll gladly do it a million times because she needs it,” said Young.

People with The Warsaw Chapter of Guardians of the Children, an organization that supports kids who are abused, were at Sunday’s protest. They also plan to be at the court hearing this week.

