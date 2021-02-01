Antibodies treatment for COVID-19 tough to find in Springfield, Mo. area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More COVID-19 positive patients are seeking out a treatment designed to keep those high risk out of the hospital. But finding access to the treatment isn’t always easy, and you may not qualify.

Jordan Valley Community Health Center set up a makeshift infusion center in its Express Care clinic. They have given the IV treatment to 23 patients in about the past month. So far, none of them have been hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms, though some have been hospitalized for dehydration.

One patient says she was able to receive the monoclonal antibody treatment, Bamlanivimab, at Jordan Valley. She believes it helped her, but her husband wasn’t able to get the same treatment, because he didn’t qualify.

Clinical Pharmacist Dr. Lisa Cillessen says they can only provide the treatment because of the FDA’s emergency use authorization guidelines. She says the treatment is only given to COVID-19 positive patients in the first 10 days of their symptoms. They have to have a chronic illness like diabetes, chronic kidney disease, or be immunocompromised. If over the age of 55, you will qualify if you have hypertension, cardiovascular disease or a history of COPD or other chronic respiratory disease. And she says those over the age of 65 also qualify. Finding the time and staff to do the treatments is a challenge.

I wish it would be more available,” says Cillessen. “Finding the space and time to do it, I think, is going to be the challenge. You think about it, our healthcare system has been stretched so far. To do an infusion, one patient is there for about three hours, so it’s a lot of time.”

Jordan Valley is currently offering the treatment three days a week.

Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar reports treating about 300 high risk patients in the last couple of months. They set up a specialized infusion location to offer the treatment.

CoxHealth only provides the treatment through a clinical trial in rare cases.

And Mercy offers it to patients only in the emergency room.

