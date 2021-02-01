Advertisement

Blues sweep back-to-back with Ducks; Husso gets first NHL win

The puck flies past Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) for a goal by St. Louis Blues...
The puck flies past Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) for a goal by St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (not shown) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ducks defenseman Trevor Carrick (47) and Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) look on. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Brayden Schenn scored twice, Ville Husso got his first win as an NHL goaltender and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Sunday night.

Schenn is one of the NHL’s hottest players with six goals in his last seven games. He also has four assists during that span, which is tied with Montreal’s Nick Suzuki and Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau for the longest points streak this season.

Schenn tied it midway through the second period with a highlight-reel goal. The center was in the slot and redirected Justin Faulk’s pass while diving. Schenn extended the Blues’ lead to 3-1 on a power-play goal 67 seconds into the third.

Husso stopped 25 shots in his second start. Husso, who turns 26 on Saturday, had allowed nine goals in his two previous appearances this season, including five in his first start Jan. 24 against the Los Angeles Kings.

Sammy Blais and Colton Parayko also scored for St. Louis, which has four wins in the past five games. Robert Thomas had two assists.

Jakob Silfverberg scored for Anaheim, which has dropped three straight, and John Gibson made 19 saves.

Silfverberg opened the scoring less than five minutes into the game on the power play when his shot from the top of the left faceoff circle went under Husso’s glove. The goal — Silfverberg’s third of the season — was only Anaheim’s second with the man advantage, tied with Minnesota for fewest in the league.

After Schenn’s first goal, Blais gave the Blues a 2-1 lead with five minutes remaining in the second period on a wrist shot that beat a screened Gibson to his stick side.

Parayko capped the Blues’ scoring with a slap shot from the blue line that ricocheted off Silfverberg and then through Gibson’s legs.

OFFENSIVELY CHALLENGED

The Ducks are last in the league with 16 goals and have managed to score only once in five of their 10 games.

UP NEXT

St. Louis returns home Wednesday against Arizona to begin a four-game homestand.

The Ducks make the 30-mile bus ride to face the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday in this season’s first installment of the Freeway Series.

