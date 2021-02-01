Advertisement

Cedar County, Mo. Sheriff discusses weekend drug bust, plus trafficking trends across state

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A group of people are behind bars in Cedar County following a drug bust Friday afternoon.

Three people were arrested after deputies from the Bates and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant Friday at a home near Stockton, finding illegal drugs, paraphernalia and weapons.

Patrick Decker, Diamond Marshall and Joshua Whittle are each being held in the Cedar County Jail. Decker faces drug trafficking and illegal weapons charges, while the other two are being held on pending charges.

Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary said the investigation took quite some time.

“We pretty much knew something was going on there for a year or so,” McCrary said. “We served the search warrant and found exactly what we were looking for.”

After more than three decades on the job, Sheriff McCrary says this type of investigation is what it is all about.

“That’s why I like this job. I like getting these people off the street and getting these drugs off the street,” he said.

Investigators recovered methamphetamine, cash and several firearms in the search. McCrary said investigators believe they may have recovered fentanyl as well.

He said the drugs recovered are known to be dangerous.

“They are, especially the fentanyl,” McCrary said.

He said trends have changed a bit, and the drugs are not coming from where they used to.

”Actual meth labs are pretty much a thing of the past,” McCrary said. “You know the rural meth labs, which I was a part of the task force back then when we were working on all that. Most of our meth is coming in from other places now.”

Instead, he said drug trafficking is the more recent and growing issue.

”Seems like we are more and more seeing the meth, especially coming from other area,” he said. “It’s a never ending battle, you know? We deal with one person, get him in jail and somebody else pops up it seems like.”

McCrary said he believes Cedar County might be doing better than some parts of the state, but still said it is a battle that continues nonetheless.

“Cedar County, we’ve got our drug problems just like everybody else,” he said. “I think we’re fortunate in Cedar County that we maybe don’t quite have the serious problem that other areas do.”

