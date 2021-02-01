Certain medications may lessen the effect of the COVID-19 vaccination

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As more schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations, a word of caution: some medications may reduce its effectiveness.

“If you take Tylenol, ibuprofen, Aleve before the vaccine, it might reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine,” said Nana Gaisie, M.D., Medical Director for Cox Employee Health Services.

Health experts say these medications lessen the vaccination’s ability to activate the immune system.

“The CDC strongly recommends that we do not take any medications before the vaccine to let the vaccine do what it’s supposed to do in providing that immunity,” said Dr. Gaisie.

That may be a difficult option for those who regularly take these medications but also want to be vaccinated.

“Certain people who are already on these medications for other conditions, we recommend that they talk to their providers on recommendations on whether to continue them before their vaccine or to hold them,” Dr. Gaisie advised.

As for treating any symptoms such as aches and pains following the vaccination, if possible, medication should be avoided then as well.

“The CDC recommends that we do natural treatment options before taking any medications,” began Dr. Gaisie. “And those include using a cold compress on the arm where the pain is, drink a lot of fluids, dress lightly if you can, and typically these symptoms go away after two days.”

If post vaccination symptoms last longer than two days, Doctor Gaisie said you should speak with your doctor before taking any medications.

