Greene County prosecutor charges man for arson in Springfield house fire

Fire.
Fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed arson charges against a Springfield man for setting a house on fire.

Phillip Young, 27, faces a second-degree arson charge for the fire on January 29.

Firefighters responded to the house fire in the 2200 block of North Fay Avenue. Investigators say nobody was hurt inside the fire.

Young remains in the Greene County Jail.

To report arson or any other crime(s), contact 417-869-TIPS or P3tips.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

