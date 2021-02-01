Head-on crash kills a man from Ash Grove, Mo.
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Matthew Vermillion, 27, was killed in a crash east of Mount Vernon Sunday night.
Troopers say Vermillion’s pickup crossed the center line of Missouri 174 just before 8:00 p.m., his pickup hit an SUV. Vermillion’s pickup overturned onto the highway.
The driver of the car is in a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.
