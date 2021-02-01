Advertisement

Here are 12 Super Bowl trivia questions and answers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates at the end of the AFC championship...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tom Brady hasn’t played in every Super Bowl. It may only seem that way.

Brady will lead his Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida in Super Bowl 55.

It will be the record 10th Super Bowl appearance for the 43-year-old Brady in his remarkable career. He went 6-3 in his first nine appearances.

In honor of Brady, here are 12 trivia questions and answers to be enjoyed at your socially distanced Super Bowl party.

1. Tom Brady has won six Super Bowls. Which player has the second-most Super Bowl wins?

2. Name the seven starters (offense and defense) from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 4 team to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

3. Name the four QBs to start the Super Bowl with multiple teams.

4. Who was the MVP in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ previous Super Bowl appearance?

5. Who is the last non-quarterback Super Bowl MVP?

6. Who is the only Super Bowl MVP from a losing team?

7. What is the highest-scoring game in Super Bowl history?

8. What is the lowest-scoring game in Super Bowl history?

9. Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls?

10. Who scored the first touchdown in Super Bowl history?

11. Who has the most rushing yards in a single Super Bowl?

12. Which four teams have never appeared in a Super Bowl?

ANSWERS:

1. Hall of Famer Charles Haley with five.

2. Len Dawson, Curley Culp, Buck Buchanan, Bobby Bell, Willie Lanier, Emmitt Thomas and Johnny Robinson.

3. Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner and Craig Morton.

4. Dexter Jackson.

5. Julian Edelman in Super Bowl 53.

6. Chuck Howley from Super Bowl 5.

7. Super Bowl 29: San Francisco 49, San Diego 26.

8. Super Bowl 53: New England 13, Los Angeles Rams 3.

9. Miami with 11.

10. Green Bay’s Max McGee in the first Super Bowl.

11. Washington’s Timmy Smith with 204 yards in Super Bowl 22.

12. Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

