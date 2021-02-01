In-person learning for Springfield high schools expands to 4 days per week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - All Springfield high school students are returning to class for a four day in-person school week. Students and teachers returned to seated classes today and say they are excited to be back together.

“I’m excited to see all of my students multiple times a week.” says Glendale High School Teacher Bob Lench. “I think the education is going to be well above par. It’s going to be a fun atmosphere now that I can see everyone together.”

Safety precautions are in place, such as wearing masks and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.

“So far in my classes, the students have all been welcoming of each other.” Said Lench The students have missed the other halves way more than I think they have even anticipated. Now that they are together, it seems they are excited to be amongst each other.”

Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goodard stated it was safe to expand the number of says students could be present on campus. He issued the following statement regarding today’s announcement.

“Our assessment of SPS data after the recent holiday break indicates that the district is not experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases and once again affirms the effectiveness of the district’s health protocols. The ongoing analysis continues to indicate that the spread of the virus is occurring predominantly in the community and is limited within schools. A recent visit to Greene County by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to study SPS data also affirms this conclusion. For all these reasons, we support the decision to further expand opportunities for in-person learning.”

Lench says he has been looking forward to everyone being together again for months.

“My classes went from being anywhere from 6-15 at the absolute most to probably 20-25. It’s kinda overwhelming but you get used to it. It’s just like we were all before.” said Glendale student Cody Salka.

Full-time virtual learning is still an option for those who chose that model.

“We missed out on a lot the first semester, so I’m excited to see everyone again before we all leave for college and get some normalcy back.”said Salka

Virtual learning will take place for all students on Wednesdays to allow for cleaning. Springfield Public Schools and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department are looking to move to a five-day school week for the fourth quarter. The decision will be made at the end of March.

