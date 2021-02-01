Investigators identify man shot and killed in a burglary investigation near Willard, Mo.

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County investigators identified a man shot and killed in a burglary case near Willard, Mo.

Investigators say Ryan Altman, 37, of Milwaukee, Wi. died in the shooting.

Investigators describe Altman as the suspect in a burglary at a home in the 6300 block of West Hawthorn Court in the Meadows Subdivision on January 28. They say Altman made unauthorized entry into the home. The homeowner shot and killed him. The homeowner suffered injuries in the burglary.

Two other people in the house weren’t hurt.

The incident is under investigation.

