Advertisement

Krutwig leads Loyola of Chicago past Missouri St. 72-46

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and five assists as Loyola of Chicago won its seventh straight game, romping past Missouri State 72-46 on Sunday.

Keith Clemons had 12 points and six rebounds for Loyola of Chicago (14-3, 9-1 Missouri Valley Conference).

The Bears’ 27.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Loyola of Chicago opponent this season.

Loyola of Chicago dominated the first half and led 41-16 at the break. The Bears’ 16 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Isiaih Mosley had 8 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (9-4, 5-4). Gaige Prim added eight rebounds.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a GameStop store is seen in St. Louis. Two hedge funds...
REPORT: Missouri man now a millionaire on paper after investment into GameStop stock
Shawna Kipp
‘Absolutely genuine’ : Friends remember Shawna Kipp, found after Battlefield, Mo. house fire
NWS: Tornado warnings expire throughout Ozarks region
Cold start to the work week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A cold start to the work week
Jadyn Stoltz and Mellonie LaBrier, both 16 years old, were reported missing Sunday and last...
UPDATE: Two Ozark, Mo. teenagers found safe after being reported missing

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL...
A look back at four Brady vs. Mahomes matchups ahead of Super Bowl LV
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2020 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) does...
Super rematch: Hill burned Bucs repeatedly in 1st meeting
Arkansas forward Justin Smith (0) shoots in front of teammate Moses Moody (5) and Oklahoma...
Cunningham returns to lead Oklahoma State over Arkansas
St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou, right, celebrates his second goal of an NHL hockey game with...
Kyrou sparks Blues’ quick start in 6-1 rout of Ducks