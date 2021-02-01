Advertisement

Missouri health officials announce vaccine distribution plan

(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri health officials have released a list of hospitals that will receive more than half of the state’s COVID-19 vaccinations during February.

The Missouri Hospital Association and the state’s health department said 53% of the 76,000 weekly doses the state receives will go the hospitals, which are in regions spread across the state. The hospitals were chosen because they each have the capacity to administer 5,000 doses per week. The rest of the vaccine will be divided between regional mass vaccination events, local public health agencies, federally qualified health centers and other community providers.

The list of providers will expand as the state receives more vaccine.

