Police investigating DWI crash injuring 1 in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a DWI crash early Monday morning in south Springfield.

An officer noticed the driver of a Ford Escape near the 2000 block of South Campbell. The officer said the driver then took off at a high-rate of speed toward Sunshine Street. The officer began to follow. He said he then saw the driver hit another car in the intersection. When the officer stopped to help the victim in the second car, the driver took off on foot. The officer later arrested him behind a shopping center.

The victim in the crash suffered moderate injuries. The suspect refused treatment. Police booked him into the jail on suspicion of DWI.

