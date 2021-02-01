Advertisement

Security guard shot and killed at St. Louis train station

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A security guard for St. Louis’ commuter railroad was shot and killed Sunday at one of the railroad’s stations.

St. Louis Police Major Shawn Dace said the male security guard was shot shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday at MetroLink’s Delmar Loop station. Dace said the guard was shot when he confronted an individual who was causing a disturbance at the station.

The suspect fled the station on foot, and officers were searching the area on Sunday.

The guard worked for a private security company that MetroLink hired.

The head of the Bi-State Development Agency that runs MetroLink, Taulby Roach, said the guard’s death was a sad and tragic result of an “evil and senseless act of violence.”

“All of our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and those close to him,” he said.

Roach said police patrols will be increased throughout the Metro Transit system after the shooting.

Last year, MetroLink took several steps to try to improve security, including having more police officers on trains.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

