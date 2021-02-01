7 Stone County Churches offer free meals to families in need through its Loaves and Fish program

Stone County, Mo. (KY3) - Branson’s offseason can be very difficult. Stone County’s Loaves and Fish meal program is hoping to help the community one free meal at a time.

Monday night, Stone County residents can stop by the St Andrews Presbyterian Church from 5:30 p.m. -6:30 p.m. to receive a meal.

“We’re gearing up here tonight for about a hundred meals,” Director, Dennis Ahlvers said.

At first the church wasn’t sure if people would come, but the community response has been huge.

”Our number every week just keep crawling up higher and higher and last week we had some of our highest numbers,” Ahlvers said.

Sometimes local residents receive more than just a free meal.

”This little book here I hand that out to some of the kids its all based upon the loaves and fishes in the bible where he has five small loaves and two small fish that’s sometime the way we feel here we get a big rush of people and we think oh my land we didn’t fix near enough food it seems like the good lord or another always finds the food,” Ahlvers said.

Church member Garry Brice says seeing the gratitude from the community is what makes this program so rewarding.

”Like he said tears in their eyes, gratitude.. of course it makes me cry too,” Brice said.

His favorite part is being able to get together with all the church members since each meal is prepared by the church congregation.

”We are here to serve the community those that are in need or just want a warm meal,” Brice said.

The director said last year they were able to serve 4,500 hundred people and he expects this year to be no different.

