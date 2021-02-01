SPONSORED The Place: The Lennon Sisters and how they became American icons

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lennon Sisters danced and sang their way into America’s heart on The Lawrence Welk Show as little girls. They became top talent continuing to perform on television, as well as Las Vagas and Branson, MO. Today, they are still performing and providing audiences with a nostalgic nod to the past.

To listen to their latest album or see them perform live on social media, visit their website: www.lennonsisters.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.