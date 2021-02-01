Advertisement

SPONSORED The Place: The Lennon Sisters and how they became American icons

By Michael Gibson
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lennon Sisters danced and sang their way into America’s heart on The Lawrence Welk Show as little girls. They became top talent continuing to perform on television, as well as Las Vagas and Branson, MO. Today, they are still performing and providing audiences with a nostalgic nod to the past.

To listen to their latest album or see them perform live on social media, visit their website: www.lennonsisters.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a GameStop store is seen in St. Louis. Two hedge funds...
REPORT: Missouri man now a millionaire on paper after investment into GameStop stock
Jadyn Stoltz and Mellonie LaBrier, both 16 years old, were reported missing Sunday and last...
UPDATE: Two Ozark, Mo. teenagers found safe after being reported missing
Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner says the four victims’ bodies were not found in one room but were...
Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home
Hair brush.
Springfield doctor says some people recovering from COVID-19 may suffer from hair loss months later
Gradual clearing will take place Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A warming trend this week

Latest News

KY3
The Place: Local woman competes in national weight loss show
KY3
The Place: Local children’s author gives back with new fishing tale
KY3
The Place: Secrets our handwriting can tell
KY3
The Place: 3 Questions with Ethan Forhetz