Springfield City Council approves nearly $1.7 million for post-pandemic marketing campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tourism is one of the top five industries in Springfield and like many others it has taken a huge blow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking at the hotel business alone, charts from the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau show room revenue was down 34.6% in 2020 when compared to 2019. The same chart also shows the number of hotel rooms sold was down 24.2% and hotel occupancy was just 45.4%.

This is one reason Springfield City Council just approved nearly $1.7 million of CARES Act funds for the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“The hotel tax, which funds us for the most part, was devastated because of the pandemic,” explained Tracy Kimberlin, the President and CEO of the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Kimberlin said the CARES Act money will be used to help jump-start the Springfield travel industry.

“We intend to offer up a marketing campaign to entice visitors to come to Springfield, visit our attractions, our restaurants, spend at least two nights in a hotel, we’ll buy their second night,” he said. Kimberlin also said the campaign will focus on local and regional travelers who are within driving distancing or who could be interested in a stay-cation.

As far as the timeline for the new marketing goes, Kimberlin said they will only start it once the pandemic starts to subside. “I think we can see the end at this point with the vaccine being rolled out,” he said.

A small portion of the approved money will also be used to pay for PPE for the Visitors Center. “We put things like touchless faucets in the lavatories and a touchless entry into the information center and that costs money,” he said. “Plus, we’ve had to buy a lot of supplies and things of that nature to keep the workplace safe.”

Kimberlin said even though the center is closed right now, he hopes to be reopen soon, along with the rest of downtown Springfield.

“I think all of the hotels at this point are probably going to survive, there’s not going to be a lot of profits there, same with the restaurants and the attractions.”

