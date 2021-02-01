Springfield Municipal Court resumes regular operations starting Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Municipal Court resumed regular operations starting on Monday, following several months of revised policies during the pandemic.

“We moved to Phase 1 operations back in September of 2020,” Springfield Municipal Court Administrator Kyle O’Dell said Monday. “Phase 1 operations was only critical cases to be heard.”

O’Dell said the changes were made as safety precautions amid COVID-19. Now regular operations are back, but with several changes.

The changes are apparent right when you make your way out to the building. First you will notice several social distancing marks on the ground as you walk in.

Masks are also required inside the facility. Once visitors are inside, they have to stop at a security checkpoint.

“We have our security out front taking temperatures, doing questionnaires,” O’Dell said.

Those questions will include topics related to exposures, symptoms and travel. Visitors will also have to get their temperature taken upon arrival.

According to O’Dell, the following persons will be denied entry to the courthouse and will have to contact the courthouse by phone, mail or email in order to receive further instructions on their case.

Persons who have traveled to any foreign country within the last 14 days;

Persons who reside or have had close contact with someone who has traveled to any foreign country within the last 14 days.

Persons who have been asked to self-quarantine or isolate by any doctor, hospital, or health agency until the conclusion of that quarantine or isolation period.

Persons who have been diagnosed with, or have had contact with, anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 until the conclusion of the appropriate quarantine or isolation period.

Persons with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, or a new loss of taste or smell.

As expected the court did see a nice flow of visitors early Monday morning.

“We had probably 60 some folks come through today for court,” O’Dell said. “There are some waits that do happen, but we try to make sure everyone is kept safe and the court process moves smoothly.”

He said everything went fairly smoothly on Monday.

Courtrooms also now have new occupancy limits. The larger one now fits 16, while the smaller one now holds only seven. Courtrooms also now have brand new large glass barriers in the middle of them to help keep people spread apart and distant during hearings.

Benches also have several social distancing markers on them.

The lobby and foyer will also seat fewer people, spread apart. Only 13 are allowed in the lobby at one time. Only one visitor is allowed in the foyer at a time.

“We’ve had many hearings reset and rescheduled throughout the closure,” O’Dell said. “So I’m sure a lot of folks will probably be anxious to take advantage of the court being open.”

Several made it out to the municipal court on Monday, and O’Dell said he expects a relatively steady flow to continue throughout the week.

