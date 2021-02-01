Springfield’s Fed Med reports death related to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Federal Medical Center announced another death of an inmate related to COVID-19.

Omar Adonis Guzman-Martinez, 48, tested positive for the virus on January 15. Medical personnel transported him to a Springfield hospital on January 21. He later died on January 31. He suffered from underlying health conditions.

Guzman-Martinez was serving a 47-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine in the state of New York.

The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.