Advertisement

Wall Street’s GameStop bug may have mutated; silver surges

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, May 9, 2007, silver bullions are displayed in the...
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, May 9, 2007, silver bullions are displayed in the trading room of the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany.(AP Photo/Michael Probst, FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The erratic trading in shares of underdog companies like GameStop that turned markets combustible last week appears to have migrated to commodities, sending silver prices surging to an eight-year high.

Silver futures jumped almost 12% on Monday to over $30 per ounce following strong gains over the weekend. That exuberance spread to companies that mine precious metals, especially silver. Shares of Pan American Silver surged more than 9%, First Majestic Silver rose 18.7%, Hecla Mining spiked 21.8%, and Coeur Mining soared 17.6%.

On Twitter, #silversqueeze began to trend as just the latest anomaly to emerge from the “WallStreetBets” forum on Reddit.

The online army of Reddit traders have banded together for the past week to pour money into out-of-favor companies such as GameStop and AMC. In the process, they’ve done heavy damage to hedge funds that had bet the shares would fall in a stunning reversal of financial power on Wall Street.

But the rush into silver futures has created confusion amid the chaos, with some retail traders on Reddit calling the surge in commodity prices a “false flag.”

“IT’S A TRAP!” one Redditor warned.

Some of these smaller traders believe the hedge funds that were pillaged last week are behind the surge in silver. Communications on messaging boards claim hedge funds have now become active on Reddit anonymously, attempting to drive them out of GameStop bets and into silver, but only after hedge funds had taken huge positions.

If it is a trap, no one can say for sure.

The number of GameStop shares that have been shorted (bets that the stock will fall), were slashed by more than half in recent days, according to a report Monday by the analytics firm S3 Partners.

Shares of GameStop Corp., which signaled a seismic and perhaps short-lived power shift in financial markets, fell 20% Monday. But the stock price, as it has been for more than a week, is tremendously volatile. The price was up sharply before the opening bell.

The battle over GameStop, according to Morgan Stanley, may have played a part in igniting a market correction.

The “correction has arrived,” wrote analyst Michael Wilson, saying that in addition to other market forces, aggressive short squeezes have “led to a significant degrossing by hedge funds,”

“Markets corrected 3-5% with many of our favored trades taking a much needed and expected hit,” Wilson wrote. “This is normal in an exuberant bull market, but we don’t think the correction is over until leverage is reduced further by both institutional and retail investors.”

Analysts who monitor silver markets say there is more to the story than small investors rushing in.

“The asset is traded by a variety of institutional players and it is very likely that those parties have joined the move to push the metal higher,” wrote Boris Schlossberg of BK Asset Management.

The silver market frenzy extended to physical demand, with coin dealers reporting delays in deliveries as they were overwhelmed by new orders.

The Silver Mountain, a Netherlands-based bullion dealer, said on its website that, “Due to extreme market volatility we cannot accept any new orders at this moment,” adding it hoped to reopen by the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a GameStop store is seen in St. Louis. Two hedge funds...
REPORT: Missouri man now a millionaire on paper after investment into GameStop stock
Jadyn Stoltz and Mellonie LaBrier, both 16 years old, were reported missing Sunday and last...
UPDATE: Two Ozark, Mo. teenagers found safe after being reported missing
Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner says the four victims’ bodies were not found in one room but were...
Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home
Hair brush.
Springfield doctor says some people recovering from COVID-19 may suffer from hair loss months later
As clouds break and the wind dies down, highs will climb over Sunday's readings.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A warming trend this week

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden to meet Republicans who propose lesser virus aid, smaller stimulus checks
This Black History Mouth, a look at the struggles and triumphs of Black people who faced...
Black History Month 2021: Resilience despite COVID-19
Gray Television, Inc. announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Quincy Media, Inc.
Gray Television to acquire Quincy Media
Members of the Proud Boys, including organizer Joe Biggs, third from right, march across the...
Hate groups migrate online, making tracking more difficult