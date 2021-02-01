Years-long renovation project for Missouri State Capitol now complete

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews have completed a long-term renovation and restoration project for the Missouri State Capitol as of Friday.

The Missouri Office of Administration announced completion of the project Friday afternoon.

“This marks the completion of the first major construction project for the building and brings the structure back to serviceable condition while also ensuring the historic structure is properly preserved for decades to come,” says the office in a news release.

The capitol received upgrades after more than a century of deterioration to the exterior.

The project, separated into two phases, started back in June 2015. Phase I started in March 2016 and wrapped up in 2017. Phase II began in March 2018 and officially wrapped up in December 2020. Both phases were funded by a bond.

Due to safety concerns, there will not be a celebration at this time. The Capitol Commission hopes to have a ceremony in the future to recognize those who helped make the renovations possible.

“It has been great having a front row seat during the historic restoration of our beautiful Missouri State Capitol,” said Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe. “In 2014, I was pleased to support a bill brought by (then) Senator Mike Parson that was the catalyst in moving this important project forward. Thank you Governor Mike Parson, the Missouri State Legislature, members of the Missouri Capitol Commission and the Office of Administration team for bringing this unique building, and its grounds, back to life – and in time for our state’s Bicentennial celebrations. It’s our turn to make sure we preserve the people’s building for another 100 years.”

“Since day one this was a team project, and I want to thank our incredible state team members and contract staff for their collective effort in restoring the Missouri State Capitol. This was an ambitious project, and it could not have been feasible without such important and talented crew,” said Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman. “I am proud of our team, and am excited for people to get to see it fully restored and anew for generations to come.”

With the renovations complete, the south circle drive, which had been previously closed, has now opened.

