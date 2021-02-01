Advertisement

Young, healthy get vaccine in St. Louis, prompting questions

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis officials are looking into concerns raised after young and healthy people were invited to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, but older people with chronic health conditions were not.

A healthy 39-year-old who works from home told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch she was surprised to be invited to the clinic, but went on Saturday and was vaccinated. Meanwhile, others who should have been invited because of their age, jobs or underlying health conditions say they were not.

Mayor Lyda Krewson’s spokesman says the city is looking into the concerns and says city leaders felt the event was a “tremendous success” overall.

