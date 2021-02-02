2 face capital murder charges in beating death in Boone County, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County, Ark. prosecutor filed capital murder charges in a beating death case.

Authorities arrested Colby King and Khade Greenhaw for the beating death of Jeffrey Burchfield during a break-in. Investigators found Burchfield dead in his house in Bellefonte over the weekend.

Boone County authorities have not said what was stolen or released details about a motive.

