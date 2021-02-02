2 face capital murder charges in beating death in Boone County, Ark.
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County, Ark. prosecutor filed capital murder charges in a beating death case.
Authorities arrested Colby King and Khade Greenhaw for the beating death of Jeffrey Burchfield during a break-in. Investigators found Burchfield dead in his house in Bellefonte over the weekend.
Boone County authorities have not said what was stolen or released details about a motive.
