2 face capital murder charges in beating death in Boone County, Ark.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office in north Arkansas wants people to be on alert for a person...
The Boone County Sheriff's Office in north Arkansas wants people to be on alert for a person posing as a police officer.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County, Ark. prosecutor filed capital murder charges in a beating death case.

Authorities arrested Colby King and Khade Greenhaw for the beating death of Jeffrey Burchfield during a break-in. Investigators found Burchfield dead in his house in Bellefonte over the weekend.   

Boone County authorities have not said what was stolen or released details about a motive.

