Arkansas reports 27 new virus deaths, hospitalizations down

Governor Hutchinson addresses the state.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark (AP) — Arkansas on Monday reported 27 new deaths from the coronavirus while the number of people in the hospital due to the virus declined.

The Department of Health said the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began now totals 4,895. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 24 to 889. The state’s virus cases rose by 1,226.

The number of active cases, which exclude people who have recovered or died, dropped by 489 to 16,665. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state’s active cases have dropped by more than 7,200 since the beginning of the year.

“We are seeing the effects of our combined efforts of vaccine distribution, mask wearing, and social distancing,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “Some positive trends have started to emerge, but we cannot use this as a reason to relax in following the guidelines.”

