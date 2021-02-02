Arrest made in shooting of MetroLink guard in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a MetroLink security guard in St. Louis.

Thirty-year-old James Cook, of Sullivan, was shot Sunday at the MetroLink’s Delmar Loop station. He was working for a private security firm when he was shot. Police said the shooting occurred after Cook confronted a passenger on the train.

Security guards on the train are not armed. Police are seeking charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action against the 36-year-old suspect, whose name was not released. Cook was a U.S. Marine veteran and was married with two young children.

