Both Cox and Mercy now vaccinating general public qualifiers and getting more doses from state

Mercy and CoxHealth are both now vaccinating members of the general public who qualify under Phase 1B, Tier 2 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine program. The people who qualify are those age 65 or older and/or those at high-risk because of health problems.

And the good news is that both hospitals should soon have more doses of the vaccine to give out.

Having previously only vaccinated health care and emergency responders, on Monday CoxHealth started administering about a thousand doses to the Phase 1B, Tier 2 qualifiers but is prioritizing that category into stages because they don’t yet have enough vaccine to cover everyone in that category.

The first to receive vaccines in that category at Cox are those age 80-and-older who have a body mass index over 40. On Monday Cox started contacting those in Stage 2, which is those age 80-and-over who are diabetic or have chronic lung disease. Still to come in Stage 3 is Age 85-and-over with heart disease; Stage 4 age 80-to-84 with heart disease; Stage 5 is the remaining 80-and-over with none of the comorbidities previously listed; Stage 6 is age 75-79 with BMI over 40, diabetes or chronic lung disease; Sage 7 is age 75-79 with heart disease and Stage 8 is the remaining 75-79 with none of the comorbidities previously mentioned.

The remaining groups are still to be determined.

“We’ll work down our list of highest risk patients based on age and cormorbidity,” said CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards. “Not everyone’s doing it that way. Our physicians have designed our process based on the ethic that we save lives first.”

While Cox is prioritizing within the eligible groups by health needs, Mercy is basing their order-of-shots on who signed up first.

“It’s really too hard to discern between a healthy 70 year-old who needs the vaccine before a 60 year-old with multiple cormorbidities,” explained Mercy Executive Director of Pharmacy David Wolfrath.

All this came on the same when Governor Mike Parson announced that hospitals across the state will now be getting 53 percent of the state’s weekly allotment of 76,000 doses. According to a news release from the state, the hospitals were selected as the top priority because of their ability to rapidly begin community vaccination efforts on a large scale.

About 23 percent of the available doses will be devoted to regional mass vaccination events while eight percent will go to local public health agencies and another eight percent will be received by federally qualified health centers. The remaining eight percent will go to any other enrolled providers who request vaccine.

All that means Cox and Mercy will be getting around 5,700 doses in alternating weeks which is much more than they have been getting.

“We have not actually received vaccine in the last several weeks,” Wolfrath said of Mercy’s allotment. “We’ve put in requests but they haven’t been able to fill them.”

“On December 21st we got 6.700 for our employees,” Edwards said of Cox’s allotment. “We were going to get doses every week but we did not get those allocations because we were Moderna and Moderna was moved to nursing homes.”

Mercy, which started vaccinations for the general public two weeks ago, will be switching from Pfizer to Moderna under this new state set-up but still plans on getting enough Pfizer vaccine to finish up the second booster shots for those who got their first Pfizer shots at Mercy.

Both Mercy and Cox agree the state’s latest actions are a major move in speeding up the vaccination process.

““This is a step in the right direction,” Wolfrath said. “I think it’s encouraging. The biggest thing is just the consistency of it being something that we can depend on. It really is the expectation that everything we receive will be administered within a week.”

“We should be able to basically vaccinate an extra 11,000 people in the month of February, added Ashley Casad, the CoxHealth Vice-President of Clinical Services.

“I’m really grateful that the Governor laid out a plan, asked for our input, we gave him input and he changed the plan,” Edwards noted. “That plan moved to be more focused on health care systems because that’s what we do. We give out vaccines every year and we’re used to it. We have the systems for it.”

Edwards did point out though that even with the increase in doses, the current rate of putting shots-in-arms in Missouri would still take a while to reach 75 percent herd immunity.

“That’s a two year process,” he said. “That’s too long. But that has nothing to do with the state. That’s a manufacturing process. The good news is that there’s five vaccines we think will eventually be approved. And when we see that it will ramp up this process.”

Until then Edwards offered one last piece of advice.

“I would encourage anyone to get it the first place you can get it.”

