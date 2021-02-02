City of Lebanon, Mo. breaks ground on new public safety center

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Lebanon broke ground Tuesday on a new public safety building.

The $2.7 million center will first become a fire station. Fire Chief Sam Schneider says the fire station on the southwest side of town is something the city has wanted for years. In 2018 and 2019, voters approved capital improvement and public safety taxes to pay for the facility as well as the equipment and staffing.

Chief Schneider says they have already hired or are hiring half of the staff needed for the new station on Ivey Lane. The city will hire the last three firefighters this summer. The site is located in the same area where five children died in a mobile home fire in 2018. Though he can’t say if it would have made a difference to have a station here in that case, he says one of the big reasons for this location is response times in this part of town. Across the rest of the city, firefighters usually see response times around four to four-and-a-half minutes. But in this part of town, it’s about six-and-a-half to seven minutes.

“We’ve known for some time that our southwest portion of town needed some better coverage, and so for the last decade or so, we’ve been working in a plan to put a facility in that part of town,” said Schneider. “And today we break ground on that, and we’re very excited about that.”

The building may also hold a dispatch center in the future. Crews hope to finish the fire station in about a year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.