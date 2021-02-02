City of West Plains, Mo. extends masking ordinance

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The city of West Plains extended the face covering mandate due to the COVID-19 pandemic through March 31.

This matches the state of Missouri’s Emergency Order. It expires the same day.

Per the order, all individuals are strongly encouraged to adhere to Ordinance 4672, a face covering mandate, six-foot social distancing recommendations and use proper hygiene, including frequent hand washing.

