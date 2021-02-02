Damon West tells Nixa Junior High students to “Be a Coffee Bean”

Nixa, Mo. (KY3) -Nixa Junior High School students heard from an inspirational speaker today. Damon West spoke about his struggle with drug abuse and his time in prison. Junior High School Principal Dr. Jared Webster believes Damon’s story was beneficial to students.

“The story that he shares of impacting who you’re around and impacting those around you in a positive way and just making them better for being around you really fits that mindset of what we want our kids to do.” said Webster.

Nixa school district has been through a lot this year, including the death of a student and the junior high school assistant principal facing child pornography charges.

“I think this is an opportune time for Mr. West to be here in district to share such a positive message that says we don’t have to be impacted by the situations around us and we have the choice to respond in ways that makes the best out of a situation but also to be the people that when you walk into a room people are glad to see you.” said Webster

Mr. West told students today in his speech that they may not always be able to control the environment they are in but they can control how they respond by encouraging them to be a coffee bean.

Damon West who co-wrote the book “The Coffee Bean: A Simple Lesson to Create Positive” Change said “You have three choices in life you can be like the carrot that turns soft and sad and weak in a pot of boiling water. You can be an egg that turns hard and mad and mean, and we’re going to have carrot and egg days or you can be like a coffee bean. The coffee bean changes the pot of boiling water into a pot of coffee.”

West also told students to seek help when they need it.

“I tell kids all the time, when you’re feeling something you have to share that with someone. Find a counselor, an adult, somebody to share that with because no one is going to be able to tell what’s inside of you.” said West

The Nixa School district says it has several counseling programs for students, but the best way to know if your child is struggling is by communicating with them.

“Parents know their kids. They know if their kids are off or what’s going on.” said Webster “I think the biggest thing I’ve learned through just a few rough life situations is communication. It’s being able to talk to your kids, your kids feeling like they can talk to you and handling it in a way that lets them know it’s ok to seek help.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.