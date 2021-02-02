Advertisement

ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Police ask for your help to locate Republic, Mo. woman

Norma Herbold, 72, disappeared Monday night. (Courtesy: Republic Police Dept.)
Norma Herbold, 72, disappeared Monday night. (Courtesy: Republic Police Dept.)(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department asks for your help to locate a woman reported missing.

Norma Herbold, 72, disappeared Monday night from her home in the 1000 block of West Meadowview Lane. Family fear she may have experienced a medical issue. She suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Police say she is known to walk around her neighborhood.

If you know anything about Herbold’s disappearance, call 911 or the Republic Police Department.

