Judge approves bond for mother charged in connection to her daughter’s death in Benton County, Mo.

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - A mother charged in connection to the death of her four-year-old daughter can be released from jail if she posts a $500,000 bond.

Mary Mast, 29, appeared in court Tuesday morning. Mast would be required to wear an ankle bracelet if she’s released. Her attorney said should would live with her sister in law.

Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, are charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in connection to the death of Jessica Math back in December.

The girl’s father, James Mast, 28, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, endangering the welfare of a child resulting in serious injury.

James Mast was recently released on a $500,000 bond. The court has ordered him to be on house arrest with a GPS monitor, and he’s currently living with his brother.

According to court records, the neighbors said they were beating a demon out of the 4-year-old and threatened her parents saying if they didn’t comply they would shoot the family. Mary and James Mast also suffered beatings and authorities believe the beatings had gone on for several weeks.

Hundreds of community members have joined together to support Jessica, through social media, vigils and even attending court.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.