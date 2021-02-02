Judge sentences Iowa man in deadly boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man from Iowa to jail time for a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Kelly Wise will serve 30 days in jail, then placed on probation.

Investigators say Wise’s boat slammed into the side of another boat in June 2019. The crash killed race car driver Jason Russell of Eugene, Mo. Russell raced at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Wise blood alcohol level tested at .184 at the time of the crash.

