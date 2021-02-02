Advertisement

NASA awards Missouri S & T nearly $1 million to find a solution to moon dust

Courtesy: Associated Press
Courtesy: Associated Press(Associated Press Picture)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri S & T is getting nearly $1 million from NASA. The money will be used to try and solve the problem of lunar dust on the moon.

NASA is planning human exploration to the moon in the future. The goal is to make landing pads and work spaces dust free.

Missouri S & T is one of seven universities to receive money from the space agency to try and find a solution.

The university came up with the idea of Contaminant Ultrasonic Removal via Vibration Ejection from Solar CellsRemoves lunar dust from solar cells via ultrasonic vibration through a strategy of maximizing surface acceleration by optimally placing lead zirconate titanate elements on a phosphor bronze substrate supporting the solar cells. The method also uses sol-gel surface treatments to reduce Van der Waals forces.

The grants will be used to develop and test the technologies in simulated environments over the next 10 months. The teams will present the results of their research and development to a panel of NASA and industry subject matter experts in November.

“This challenge is a great way to cast a very wide net for solutions to a pervasive issue affecting lunar landing, exploration, and habitation,” said Rajiv Doreswamy, acting Space Grant manager within NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.
Feds indict Christian County assistant physician, lawmaker for stem cell fraud scheme, distributing prescription drugs
David Bell died in a hospital parking lot. His family said the hospital denied him treatment.
Man visited ER 3 times before dying in Mo. hospital parking lot, family says
Officers responded to the 2800 block of West Chestnut around 7 p.m. Monday night.
Police investigate deadly shooting in west Springfield
6000 Blk. West Hawthorn, Near Willard, Mo.
Investigators identify man shot and killed in a burglary investigation near Willard, Mo.
Stock graphic
Head-on crash kills a man from Ash Grove, Mo.

Latest News

Clouds will initially be stubborn today, but sunshine in the afternoon will bring warmer...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up, so long as clouds go away
Depending on sunshine today
Police investigate deadly shooting in west Springfield
Metal tire spikes damage nine vehicles at Highlandville, Mo., church Sunday
Tire spikes damage 9 vehicles at Highlandville, Mo., church Sunday