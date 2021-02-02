NASA awards Missouri S & T nearly $1 million to find a solution to moon dust

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri S & T is getting nearly $1 million from NASA. The money will be used to try and solve the problem of lunar dust on the moon.

NASA is planning human exploration to the moon in the future. The goal is to make landing pads and work spaces dust free.

Missouri S & T is one of seven universities to receive money from the space agency to try and find a solution.

The university came up with the idea of Contaminant Ultrasonic Removal via Vibration Ejection from Solar CellsRemoves lunar dust from solar cells via ultrasonic vibration through a strategy of maximizing surface acceleration by optimally placing lead zirconate titanate elements on a phosphor bronze substrate supporting the solar cells. The method also uses sol-gel surface treatments to reduce Van der Waals forces.

The grants will be used to develop and test the technologies in simulated environments over the next 10 months. The teams will present the results of their research and development to a panel of NASA and industry subject matter experts in November.

“This challenge is a great way to cast a very wide net for solutions to a pervasive issue affecting lunar landing, exploration, and habitation,” said Rajiv Doreswamy, acting Space Grant manager within NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement.

