On Your Side: What to buy in February

Here's what to buy this month.
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New month, new deals.

From the obvious Valentine’s Day goodies to a practical item you can get for half price. Here’s what to buy in February.

Chocolate

This is the best time of the year to buy chocolate. You know why. Here’s a tip. If you have the discipline, buy a lot. Then freeze it.

New entertainment system

Watch the big game with a new entertainment system. You won’t see prices this low until next football season. These are not the Black Friday TV sales. We’re talking high end luxury for your home.

Furniture

What goes great with a brand new TV? A nice chair. Perhaps a recliner. Presidents Day sales are just around the corner. Save big on big ticket items like furniture, mattresses and appliances.

Humidifier

Most people buy these in the fall and pay full price. Take advantage of a discount and store it.

Tax software

Sales don’t get any better, and prices actually tend to increase as the April deadline approaches.

Winter apparel

Winter coats, gloves and hats are on sale.

Gadgets

Now’s a good time to buy gadgets. With Black Friday and Christmas long gone, retailers want to sell the leftovers and make room for new models.

