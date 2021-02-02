Advertisement

LIVE: AP Source: FBI agents shot serving child exploitation case warrant in Florida

By FREIDA FRISARO and TERRY SPENCER
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that multiple FBI agents were shot while serving the warrant, and that the extent of their injuries was not immediately known. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise after the shooting, as a suspect reportedly remained barricaded inside the home.

Another large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence and the closure of surrounding roads.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in a middle-class neighborhood of single family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings. Hours later, Sunrise Police urged residents of Water Terrace to remain inside their homes while law enforcement blocked the entrances to their community.

___

Balsamo contributed from Washington. Frieda Frisaro contributed from Fort Lauderdale.

*Update* 9:04am: The scene is safe but due to the ongoing investigation, affected neighborhoods in the area of Water...

Posted by City of Sunrise Police Department on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

