Advertisement

Prosecutor charges driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Webster County

Body found along Evergreen Road in Strafford, Mo.
Body found along Evergreen Road in Strafford, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County prosecutor filed charges against a Marshfield driver in a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash.

Morgan Wright, 26, faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Investigators say Traten J. Sherry, 46, of Nebraska, was found dead near a farm and lawn store on Evergreen Road along I-44 just before 4:30 a.m. January 19. Investigators say he died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on the road. Sherry worked at a business in the area.

Investigators say a member of Wright’s family told them she struck the man, then left the scene. Wright later turned herself into authorities.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.
Feds indict Christian County assistant physician, lawmaker for stem cell fraud scheme, distributing prescription drugs
Officers responded to the 2800 block of West Chestnut around 7 p.m. Monday night.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in west Springfield
David Bell died in a hospital parking lot. His family said the hospital denied him treatment.
Man visited ER 3 times before dying in Mo. hospital parking lot, family says
6000 Blk. West Hawthorn, Near Willard, Mo.
Investigators identify man shot and killed in a burglary investigation near Willard, Mo.
Stock graphic
Head-on crash kills a man from Ash Grove, Mo.

Latest News

OYS podcast
On Your Side podcast: Taxes 411, Mystery Package Scam and What to Buy in February
Gov. Hutchinson of Arkansas
Arkansas governor won’t extend 11 p.m. virus curfew for bars
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office in north Arkansas wants people to be on alert for a person...
2 face capital murder charges in beating death in Boone County, Ark.
Missouri State University students learn different lesson in hospitality at Super Bowl
Missouri State University students learn different lesson in hospitality at Super Bowl
Damon West tells Nixa Junior High students to “Be a Coffee Bean”
Damon West tells Nixa Junior High students to “Be a Coffee Bean”