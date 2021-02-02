Prosecutor charges driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Webster County

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County prosecutor filed charges against a Marshfield driver in a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash.

Morgan Wright, 26, faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Investigators say Traten J. Sherry, 46, of Nebraska, was found dead near a farm and lawn store on Evergreen Road along I-44 just before 4:30 a.m. January 19. Investigators say he died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on the road. Sherry worked at a business in the area.

Investigators say a member of Wright’s family told them she struck the man, then left the scene. Wright later turned herself into authorities.

