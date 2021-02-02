Springfield manufacturer Positronic bought by Amphenol Corporation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Positronic, a global manufacturer of high reliability electronic connector products based in Springfield, announced the company has been acquired by Amphenol Corporation.

Positronic has been contributing to the local Springfield-area community for over 50 years, creating jobs and giving back to local organizations to promote education and the arts. With this acquisition, Positronic moves from being a privately held company, owned largely by the Gentry family, to operating under Amphenol Corporation, an $8.6B publicly traded company (NYSE: APH).

“On behalf of me and my siblings, we are pleased to announce this news,” John Gentry, CEO of Positronic from 1996-2021, shared. “Amphenol Corporation values align well with the values instilled in our Positronic team, and we are excited about the future of the company.”

Several of the Gentry family members, including John Gentry and Bill Gentry, will remain connected to the company, contributing their expertise in advisory roles as the company moves forward. David Kean has been named the new general manager. He has been with the company since 2014.

“I am honored to take Positronic forward,” said Kean. “Our team is a strong fit with Amphenol and we complement its technological expertise, manufacturing versatility, and customer support.”

As part of Amphenol, Positronic will continue to provide the connector products and services its customers demand. Prior to the acquisition, Positronic was a privately held company, founded in 1966. Over its 50 plus year history, Positronic has expanded globally with a broad range of power, D-sub, rectangular and circular connector products. The company has locations in the United States, France, Singapore, Indonesia, India, and China. Additional information can be found at www.connectpositronic.com.

About Amphenol Corporation: Amphenol Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks. Visit https://www.amphenol.com/ for more details.

About Positronic: Founded in 1966, Positronic is a global manufacturer of high reliability electronic connectors known for distinctive core capabilities, including solid machined contacts with low resistance/high conductivity for use in standard and quick--turn custom connectors. Key products include high power, D-sub, rectangular, modular and circular connectors. Customized solutions are available as well. Positronic is known globally for the unique ability to quickly modify existing designs or create new products to meet application-specific needs. Visit http://www.connectpositronic.com for more details.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.