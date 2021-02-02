Springfield’s Fed Med reports inmate death related to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Medical Center for Federal Prisoners announced another inmate death related to COVID-19.

Mark Sealy, 56, of Alabama tested positive for the virus on January 21. He died February 1 after receiving treatment for respiratory distress. He suffered from underlying conditions.

A judge sentenced him to prison for robbing a rural mail carrier. He had been in Springfield since 1994.

The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.

