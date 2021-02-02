Advertisement

Stacey Abrams’ work for voting rights earns her Nobel Peace Prize nomination

Stacey Abrams was nominated for the honor by a socialist party politician in Norway’s Parliament. The nomination praises her work following in the footsteps of another Nobel Peace Prize winner: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.(Source: POOL via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Voting rights activist and politician Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

A socialist party politician in Norway’s Parliament nominated Abrams on the first day of Black History Month in the United States. The nomination praises Abrams’ work following in the footsteps of another Nobel Peace Prize winner: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Abrams, a former candidate for Georgia governor, and her organization “Fair Fight Action” played a key role in turning the state blue in the 2020 presidential election.

It’s not unusual for there to be hundreds of people nominated for the honor, which is announced in October. The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which is based in Oslo, will release a short list of finalists in March.

