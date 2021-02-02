Taney County health leaders organize mass COVID-19 vaccination site

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The desire to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Taney County is growing and the new vaccination site is helping to meet the needs of the community.

”As we look around who do we partner with for our place who’s got big parking lots who’s got good infrastructure that’s the schools,”Dr. Shawn Usery said.

The the new vaccination sight at Branson High School is much larger, allowing more people to get their shots.

“We look at our operation here we could put twenty-five hundred people a day through this space,” Usery said.

While the new vaccination site does allow them to see more people you must still sign up online through Taney County’s Health Department or Cox Health Hospitals.

”You will receive a text message, an email or phone number from those places the health department and CoxHealth to let you know your appointment will be available so we don’t have anything to do with the scheduling of those appointments,” Dr. Brad Swofford the Superintendent for Branson School District said.

Cox Hospital volunteers received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

”I’m just so glad I’m right here in line waiting for my vaccine,” Dee Kelling, a Cox Health volunteer said.

Dr. Usery tells KY3 they haven’t seen many of the volunteers since March when they pandemic began.

”When you can’t see those people you don’t know how they’re doing and you really do want those people back in the hospital as part of our family and serving our community,” Usery said.

”It feels great and everyone’s asking me how come I got mine because they’re so anxious to get theirs,” Patty Reed, a Cox Health volunteer said.

