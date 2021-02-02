Advertisement

Trespassers alter Hollywood sign to say ‘Hollyboob’

By KABC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Six people were arrested for trespassing, after temporarily altering the famous Hollywood sign.

The suspects changed the sign from “Hollywood” to “Hollyboob.” They placed a tarp with the letter “b” to cover the “w,” and a white dash to change the “d” into a “b.”

The accused trespassers said it was for breast cancer awareness.

The five men and one woman were taken into custody, cited for misdemeanor trespassing, and released.

Los Angeles police say there was no actual vandalism since the sign was not damaged.

Park rangers quickly restored the sign to “Hollywood.”

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.
Feds indict Christian County assistant physician, lawmaker for stem cell fraud scheme, distributing prescription drugs
David Bell died in a hospital parking lot. His family said the hospital denied him treatment.
Man visited ER 3 times before dying in Mo. hospital parking lot, family says
Officers responded to the 2800 block of West Chestnut around 7 p.m. Monday night.
Police investigate deadly shooting in west Springfield
6000 Blk. West Hawthorn, Near Willard, Mo.
Investigators identify man shot and killed in a burglary investigation near Willard, Mo.
Stock graphic
Head-on crash kills a man from Ash Grove, Mo.

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is readying a tactic to pass COVID relief.
Democrats ready to pass COVID relief with reconciliation vote
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.
Dolly Parton turns down Medal of Freedom twice
Officers responded to the 2800 block of West Chestnut around 7 p.m. Monday night.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in west Springfield
Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with an armored vehicles blocking a road...
US calls detentions in Myanmar a coup, promises sanctions
In this Jan. 22, 2008, file photo, actor Hal Holbrook poses for a photograph in New York.
Hal Holbrook, prolific actor who played Twain, dies at 95