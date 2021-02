SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday. The motto for the 2020 season has been #RunItBack!

Let us see your Chiefs pride. Submit your pictures and share the excitement below!

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.