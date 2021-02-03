Advertisement

Appeals Court allows guns on Missouri campuses, with a catch

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri appeals court ruling means employees of the University of Missouri System are allowed to bring guns on campus, but the weapon must be in a vehicle and concealed from sight.

The court ruling announced Tuesday involved a conflict between a university rule about weapons and a state law covering state employees. The case began in 2015 when Royce Barondes, a professor of law on the Columbia campus, sued because he wanted to keep a firearm in his locked vehicle.

Boone County Circuit Court Judge Jeff Harris ruled in November 2019 that the university rule prohibiting guns on campus did not conflict with state law. The appeals court reversed that ruling.

